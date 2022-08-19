The electrification of compact SUVs has not fully arrived, but in the meantime, the Hyundai Tucson PHEV is a standout in the segment as it marches toward full electrification. With a stylish presentation, notable efficiency over gas-only models, electric-only mileage that fits many daily needs and a long list of standard amenities, the Tucson PHEV is strong contender among its rivals, hybridized or otherwise.
But before delving any further it is important to note that the Tucson PHEV is not currently sold in Georgia, and Hyundai has not yet announced plans to begin selling the model in the Peach State. Those who are (extremely) committed can still purchase a model in west coast or northeastern states.
The Tucson has been completely reworked for ’22 with a modern design identity Hyundai dubs “sensuous sportiness.” While that may invoke visions of a woman wearing fishnets, high heels with a softball uniform — or maybe that’s me — the moniker works.
There is a rugged quality to the rear and profile while the front fascia is sleek.
On the inside, a tiered dash with ingrained vents, a center stack that meets the driver, ambient lighting and layered surface materials make provide an upmarket and chic appearance.
The Tucson PHEV is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter gas engine with a 66.9kW electric motor for a total power output of 261-hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. Unlike many of its hybrid rivals, the Tucson waived a CVT and instead uses a six-speed automatic transmission. All PHEV models come standard with all-wheel drive.
There is much like about the hybrid system for drivers with a heavy right foot and those who want to save some coin at the pumps. The system offers notably more horsepower and torque than the standard or optional gas-only engines and will net buyers nine more miles to the gallon than an all-wheel drive, non-hybrid Tucson.
The PHEV offers 33-miles of all-electric range according to the EPA. Hyundai pegs itself at 28 miles. Either way, that’s less than you get from a Toyota RAV4 Prime (42 miles) but more than the 24 offered by the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.
On the road, the Tucson PHEV is excellent. It won’t be confused with a luxury super cruiser or a sports car from behind the wheel, but it is notably refined. Ride quality is supple, the cabin is quiet, it remains relaxed through corners, the transmission is unobtrusive and steering is responsive and appropriately weighted. Regenerative braking is subtle, and there is no audible whine from electric motor.
The upscale feel of the Tucson is bolstered by its long list of features.
Two plug-in trims are available, the base SEL ($36,695) and top-tier Limited ($44,295). SEL models undercut the base RAV4 Prime, the Tucson’s closest rival, by about $6,000 while the top trims are separated by less than a grand with the Hyundai offering the more affordable alternative.
SEL models come standard with notable features like 19-inch wheels, heated front seats covered in cloth, an 8-inch touchscreen, front and rear dual USB ports, smart cruise control with stop-and-go and SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
The jump to Limited trim is significant at $7,600, but plenty of amenities come along for the ride. Limited models add a panoramic sunroof, leather-trimmed seats that are ventilated in the front, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and many other features.
All models receive a suite of active driver’s aids, with the Limited models adding unique conveniences like the Blind View Monitor, which displays a feed of either the passenger- or driver-side blind spot on the digital gauge cluster when a turn signal is engaged, allowing drivers to keep their eyes forward.
Passenger space is generous in both the front and rear seats, and more than you get in the RAV4 Prime. Cargo space is a sizeable 38.7-cubic feet behind the rear row and 74.8 behind the front row, about five more cubes that the Toyota in each category.
Overall, the Tucson PHEV is exceptional, but there’s still that pesky elephant in the room — its not for sale, yet anyway, in Georgia. And that’s a shame, because its looks good, provides exceptional efficiency over gas-only models and still has all the amenities, space and comfort of a standard Tucson.
So, if you’re reading this in 2025 and looking to buy a used model from someone who moved from Colorado or Vermont, I can say it was an exceptional compact SUV, hybrid or not, when it was introduced.
