Large-50060-2022TucsonPlug-InHybrid.jpg
Bruce Benedict

The electrification of compact SUVs has not fully arrived, but in the meantime, the Hyundai Tucson PHEV is a standout in the segment as it marches toward full electrification. With a stylish presentation, notable efficiency over gas-only models, electric-only mileage that fits many daily needs and a long list of standard amenities, the Tucson PHEV is strong contender among its rivals, hybridized or otherwise.

But before delving any further it is important to note that the Tucson PHEV is not currently sold in Georgia, and Hyundai has not yet announced plans to begin selling the model in the Peach State. Those who are (extremely) committed can still purchase a model in west coast or northeastern states.

Large-45206-2022TucsonPlug-inHybrid.jpg
Large-45201-2022TucsonPlug-inHybrid.jpg
Large-50081-2022TucsonPlug-InHybrid.jpg
Large-45166-2022TucsonPlug-inHybrid.jpg
Large-45171-2022TucsonPlug-inHybrid.jpg
Large-45170-2022TucsonPlug-inHybrid.jpg

Joe Parker is a lifelong north Georgia resident and a graduate of Georgia State University. Parker has served as an automotive journalist since 2018 and is the previous editor of the Milton Herald.

