Hyundai is banking that its “N” performance subsidiary brand will become as synonymous with sportiness as “M” is to BMW or “V” to Cadillac with performance models based on standard offerings.
But to add a bit of confusion, the automaker is also presenting an “N-Line” trim on several models, and that list now includes the Kona, the smallest of Hyundai’s crossovers. Perhaps like the guy who slaps an “M” badge on his standard 3-Series BMW, Hyundai may be hoping you don’t notice it’s not the real thing.
While the N-Line offers 48 more horsepower over the standard Kona, it’s 1.6-liter turbo-four dishing up 195-hp and 195 ft.-lbs. of torque bolted to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is the same powertrain fitted to Limited trim models. The Kona N gets 287-hp from a turbo two-liter, an electronic limited-slip differential, multi-link rear suspension and launch control. The N-Line does not.
It is better to think of the N-Line as a Kona wearing the N’s athletic wear. Both get body color exterior trim and molding, triple vents above the grille, dual exhaust tips, 18-inch wheels and a slew of N badging around the interior. But that is where the similarities stop.
While the N-Line may be a forgery of the real “N”, it is still a Kona, and that makes it an attractive option in the subcompact crossover market.
The Kona sports refreshed styling for 2022, including updated front and rear fascia’s, faux skid plates, new taillights, a larger eight-inch standard infotainment display, a more refined center stack and a slightly larger cargo area with its additional 1.6-inches of overall length.
The N-Line is not a particularly prodigious corner carver, but it is a step above much of its competition in the fun-to-drive category. Its firm suspension keeps the Kona planted through corners, though it is supple enough to provide for a compliant ride on the daily commute. The 1.6-liter serves up sprightly acceleration (with plenty of accompanying noise) and the brakes bring things to a stop quickly and calmly.
A mark against the Kona is its steering, which is both heavy and simultaneously devoid of feel. It also seems to require about as many steering corrections on the highway as a large truck. And when that highway traffic comes to a stop, the dual-clutch automatic can be jerky or unresponsive, depending on the slightest of changes to throttle input.
Most subcompact crossover buyers will look beyond these shortcomings, though, or allow it to be overshadowed by the Kona’s extensive list of features and upscale-for-its-class cabin.
Like its Kona stablemates, the N-Line is generously equipped. Heated front seats, wireless device charging, SiriusXM radio, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and Hyundai’s Digital Key feature are all standard. All N-Line models also come with several driver’s aids and safety features, including lane-keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist and blind-spot monitoring with avoidance assist.
Buyers can also add on the Tech Package ($2,500) which tacks on a 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation, a Harmon Kardon audio system, power sunroof, smart cruise control with stop-and-go function and other amenities.
The N-Line’s cabin has a quality feel and more upscale appearance than many of its rivals with generous room for passengers. Cargo space is 19.2-cubic feet, which is middle of the pack among subcompact crossovers.
The Kona N-Line is an appealing subcompact with its compliant but agile ride, long list of standard equipment and aggressive styling. Just don’t expect the full “N” treatment, despite the confusing moniker.
