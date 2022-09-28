While most modern compact SUVs off-roading exploits are limited to running over grass clippings blown onto the road, the Subaru Forester has long been geared toward those who need capability for the path less taken. The Wilderness, a new trim for 2022, take the Forester’s trail prowess a step further with added off-road capabilities and appealing features for the overlanding enthusiast.

The Wilderness offers a truck-like 9.2-inches of ground clearance, a half-inch more than the standard Forester. The standard continuously variable transmission (CVT) has eight-simulated gear ratios that have been adjusted for shorter gearing for more low-end grunt and can be adjusted on the fly with selectable X-Mode driving setups for snow/dirt or deep snow/mud. The Wilderness rides on Yokohama Geolander tires, and unlike its stablemates, comes with a full-sized spare for when things go awry on the trail. Approach angle is 23.5 degrees, a full 3.5 over the standard model, with enhancements to departure and breakover angles.

2022_Subaru_Forester_Wilderness_01.jpg
2022_Subaru_Forester_Wilderness_11.jpg
2022_Subaru_Forester_Wilderness_15.jpg
FW-13.jpg
2022_Subaru_Forester_Wilderness_41.jpg
2022_Subaru_Forester_Wilderness_34.jpg

Joe Parker is a lifelong north Georgia resident and a graduate of Georgia State University. Parker has served as an automotive journalist since 2018 and is the previous editor of the Milton Herald.

