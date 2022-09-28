While most modern compact SUVs off-roading exploits are limited to running over grass clippings blown onto the road, the Subaru Forester has long been geared toward those who need capability for the path less taken. The Wilderness, a new trim for 2022, take the Forester’s trail prowess a step further with added off-road capabilities and appealing features for the overlanding enthusiast.
The Wilderness offers a truck-like 9.2-inches of ground clearance, a half-inch more than the standard Forester. The standard continuously variable transmission (CVT) has eight-simulated gear ratios that have been adjusted for shorter gearing for more low-end grunt and can be adjusted on the fly with selectable X-Mode driving setups for snow/dirt or deep snow/mud. The Wilderness rides on Yokohama Geolander tires, and unlike its stablemates, comes with a full-sized spare for when things go awry on the trail. Approach angle is 23.5 degrees, a full 3.5 over the standard model, with enhancements to departure and breakover angles.
The Wilderness can tow up to 3,000 pounds, double that of the other Forester models, and Subaru says enhancements to the ladder-type roof rails can accommodate an 800-pound static load, enough for a rooftop tent.
Inside, the Wilderness has all-weather floormats and headrests, and the exterior features an updated front fascia with larger wheel arch cladding, a front skid plate and hexagonal LED fog lights. There is also unique Wilderness badging throughout with attractive Geyser Blue exterior paint and yellow-gold accents.
My time on the trails was limited, but the Wilderness excelled in its home territory. A slightly craggy trail was no match for the Forester’s capabilities. With standard all-wheel drive and cameras to survey the paths, I simply rode over any obstacles the trail presented.
The Wilderness appears to be a true trail tamer, but its lack of power is present no matter if the road is paved with mud or tarmac.
The Wilderness is fitted with the same 2.5-liter Boxer engine that propels all other Foresters, and it’s more bichon frise than beast. With 182-hp, 175 ft.-lbs. of torque and a CVT, the Wilderness has adequate power for routine drives, but it feels strained even under mild acceleration. Overall hustle is lackluster, and on the highway, it can feel downright underpowered.
While no one decided to lend me their boat to test its hauling abilities (I tried, anyway), its paltry torque and power brings into question its ability to haul 3,000 pounds with anything resembling gusto.
But for the weekly grocery run or daily commute, the Wilderness isn’t flummoxed by paved roads. Despite all-terrain tires and a higher ride, road manners are mostly comfortable with minimal body lean in corners. Steering feel isn’t particularly communicative, but it is adequate, and the brake pedal is easy to modulate.
For its abilities, the Wilderness does suffer slightly at the pumps at 26 combined mpg, three fewer than standard Foresters, but that figure is still respectable among off-road tuned offerings.
Inside, seating space is generous for both front and rear passengers, and there is a sizeable 29-cubic feet of storage space.
The standard synthetic leather seats are water-resistant and come with a honeycomb pattern that is pleasing to the touch. Rubbing the soft, textured passenger seat is a way to keep road rage in check, or maybe that’s just me. The Wilderness offers a total of three displays, a standard 6.5-inch touchscreen running Subaru’s intuitive Starlink infotainment system with additional screens on the top of the dash and in the gauge cluster, each showcasing driving information.
The Wilderness is based on the Premium Forester trim, so it’s fitted with heated front seats, a 10-way adjustable power driver’s seat moonroof and Apple/Android connectivity.
An 8-inch infotainment screen is available in an options package for the Wilderness that also adds a Harman Kardon sound system, navigation and power rear liftgate for $1,850.
With a starting price of $33,945, the Wilderness presents value. Similar trail-tuned offerings, like a four-door Ford Bronco or Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, cost thousands more and are less well-equipped. The Toyota Rav4 TRD Off Road starts at just over $37,000 but doesn’t offer the same capability. And don’t be fooled by the new Hyundai Tucson XRT trim, it’s just a Tucson appearance package.
The Wilderness provides a respectable balance of being both a proficient family hauler and a genuine off-roader, one that is suited to either drop the kids off at school or in the wild so they can earn their Make Dad Regret Signing Up as a Scouts Volunteer By Forcing Him to Camp in Sub-30 Degree Weather badge.
The Wilderness has its pitfalls — namely an underwhelming powertrain and utilitarian appearance — but it is otherwise spacious, relatively comfortable, generously equipped and certainly capable on any path.
