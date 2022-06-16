Prior to the ’22 remodel, the Nissan Frontier was the tuna and Jell-O salad at a potluck — fine for those who like it, but wildly outdated. The Frontier hadn’t undergone any major revamping since the previous generation was introduced in 2005. For perspective, one of the top-grossing films of that year was within the Star Wars franchise, and another was an action movie starring Tom Cruise. Okay, maybe those aren’t the best example to mark the passage of time.
Regardless, Nissan’s midsize truck was in desperate need of an overhaul, and though it took the better part of two decades to make it happen, there is finally a new Frontier. That’s from Star Wars, right?
The reworked pickup bursts onto the scene with bold, rugged styling the manufacturer says harkens back to the “hardbody” off-road racer of the 1980 and 90’s. It’s aggressive and large front end, chiseled hood, “interlocking” headlights, swollen fenders and chunky tires match the machismo of typical truck commercials that practically scream, “THIS IS THE TOUGHEST PIECE OF FOUR-WHEEL MACHINERY TO EVER EXIST, YOU PUNY WEAKLING.” In short, it’s a looker among the fairly dull half-ton pickup segment.
The Frontier’s arrival to the present day is even more apparent in the cabin. Previously, the Nissan’s interior had all the same flash and build-quality my toddler’s Power Wheels with an appearance of, well, something that hadn’t significantly been updated in over 15 years.
The revamped cabin is still generally utilitarian with basic switches and knobs and a straightforward layout, but it sports a modern appearance and far nicer materials that don’t invoke the feel of melted down kid’s toys. Models are either equipped with an 8- or 9-inch touchscreen integrated into the dash and, for the first time in the Frontier, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are offered and standard.
The Frontier makes good use of space around the driver with a deep center console, a tray atop the instrument panel and two storage areas near the gear lever, one of which is a conveniently placed wireless charging bay in upper trims. Narrow storage spaces are also fitted to all four doors in extended cab models. The rear seats can also be folded away either vertically or horizontally, the former revealing a small storage tray the can prevent hand tools from sliding around.
While the look of the Frontier has undergone a complete renovation, much remains the same.
The only powertrain is a 3.8-liter V6 offering 310-hp and 281 torques, the same engine that debuted on the 2020 model, paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Unsurprisingly, the Frontier retains its 20 combined mpg EPA estimate for 2WD models and 19 combined rating for 4WD versions.
The V6 leads the competition for power, and its natural aspiration delivers predictable and adequate grunt.
The Frontier still rides on a ladder-type frame with coil springs in the front with a solid axle and leaf springs in the rear, though Nissan has tweaked the suspension. Ride quality following the suspension retuning is decent enough for this type of working-man’s truck, smooth enough on well-maintained roads but rough and bouncy over uneven pavement.
Nissan’s Zero Gravity front seats have also carried over, and their supreme comfort was especially appreciated on my six-hour trip to the coast.
Towing capacity is also unchanged from the previous generation at 6,720 pounds, only besting the Honda Ridgeline’s 5,000-pound max in the midsized pickup market. Payload is slightly increased to 1,610 pounds, but again, that’s less than most of the Nissan’s rivals.
Crew cab models are still fairly tight on space for rear passengers with a fully upright seating position, the steering wheel does not telescope and steering is still hydraulically assisted. The latter is a nuisance as low speeds with steering so heavy it feels as if the Frontier’s steering column is set in concrete. Want to skip a workout? Just drive the Frontier around the parking lot for 20 minutes and you’ll arms will be sore the next day.
Though Nissan has made a bevy of changes to the new Frontier, it remains a toiler, just a far more modern, better looking and more pleasurable one. And as with most trucks, there are a wide array of trims and options to customize the Nissan to specific needs, either two- or four-wheel drive, a short cab or crew cab, and plenty of off-road specific add-ons. King Cab models, Nissan speak for short cabs, come with a six-foot bed. A crew cab SV model can either be had with a five- or six-foot bed while other extended cab models come exclusively with a five-footer.
Opting for a crew cab model nets buyers more standard features and upgrades, and four-wheel drive is a $1,500 upcharge.
Pro-X models come equipped with a front skid plate, front Bilstein shock absorbers and 18-inch all-terrain wheels. Those who often take the road less traveled should consider the Pro-4X, which adds additional skid plates, Bilstein off-roach shock absorbers in the front and rear and an electronic locking rear differential.
As the top two trims, the Pro-X and Pro-4X models also get additional creature comforts like 8-way power adjustable front seats, a 10-speaker audio system, 9-inch touchscreen and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
As the dawn of the new Frontier emerges, this stalwart of the midsized truck market is now a far better player in the segment. While much remains the same, including some of its flaws and shortcomings against rivals, the Nissan is now much more compelling for both brand loyalists and those seeking a new workhorse.
