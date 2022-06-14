The Elantra is the latest Hyundai to receive the N-Line treatment, and though some models with the moniker don nothing more than an appearance package, the Elantra N-Line gets added power, sport tuning and either a six-speed manual or dual-clutch transmission to add some zest to the already competent compact. The FWD N-Line doesn’t have the vigor of the full Elantra N, but its added performance puts it on par against a stalwart in the segment, the Honda Civic SI, and another relative newcomer in the VW Jetta GLI.
The N-Line is powered by a turbo-four displacing 1.6 liters and serving up 201-hp, an increase of 54-hp over the standard Elantra. Ample torque is at the driver’s disposal with a peak of 195-foot-pounds that kicks off at 1,500 and remains steady through 4,000 rpm.
The N-Line’s added power is apparent from behind the wheel. It feels perky and spirited when accelerating despite it’s less-than-impressive ability to hustle from a standstill. Either around town or cutting corners, the miniscule 1.6-liter seems eager to sprint.
Buyers can select either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission for a $1,350 upcharge. I did not have a go with the manual, but the dual-clutch is a gem for spirited driving with quick transitions that put the N-Line’s power down fast. It is also intelligent, keeping the revs high when needed while eager to drop down a cog when necessary.
The N-Line has been fitted with an independent rear suspension, sportier suspension tuning for added athleticism and refined steering and powertrain mounts. With the pep from its turbo-four, added body control, quick steering and poise while diving into corners, the N-Line will serve up smiles on twisty tarmac. It won’t blow the doors of the competition, but it is certainly more fun to drive than the standard fare in the small sedan market.
Around town, the N-Line’s stiffer suspension doesn’t lead to a harsh ride — it will still iron out all but the most hostile of bumps. The standard Elantra’s practicality also remains with sufficient room for passengers and generous trunk space.
Like its performance, the N-Line’s appearance is upgraded without going over the top.
The latest gen Elantra’s styling is polarizing with its unusual character lines that appear to create an arrow or backwards “Z” on the doors — depending on how you view it — with an aggressively sloped roof and angular tail. Love or hate the Elantra’s bold looks, the N-Line doesn’t stray too far from this design, adding unique front and rear bumpers, a black grille and mirrors, body-color side sill molding and chrome exhaust tips. But there’s no badging to otherwise suggest it’s anything but a standard Elantra — good for those who appreciate subtlety. You know, apart from the Elantra’s already flash exterior.
The N-Line’s added sportiness is more apparent on the inside with plenty of red accents, bolstered seats and a “N” logos.
Like much of Hyundai’s lineup, the Elantra N-Line comes with a bevy of standard features and driver’s aids while undercutting the price of its competitors. An N-Line with a manual transmission is $3,595 cheaper than a six-speed Civic SI and over $7,000 less expensive than the Jetta GLI, which does offer more power.
The N-Line comes with leatherette-trimmed seats that are heated in the front, a power driver’s seat with lumbar support, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging, dual automatic climate control, a sunroof, hands-free trunk release and Hyundai’s Digital Key. A suite of safety features, including forward-collision assist, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist, are standard.
Hyundai has made a strong entry into the sport-compact market with the N-Line. It builds upon the already strong standard Elantra but throws a few hot peppers into the mix for the times when your right foot gets heavy and the gumption to dive into corners takes over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.