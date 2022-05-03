When a new car shows up on your driveway each week fully insured, brimmed with a full tank and the freedom to use it however you like, it’s easy to get a bit spoiled. That recently came to a head when I was set to test the 2022 BMW 230i, powered by a twin turbo four-cylinder engine, and not the 240i model with a 382-hp straight six. Oh, the disappointment of missing out on horses under the hood.
There is also the letdown that the reworked-for-2022 2-Series is no longer available with a manual transmission, a feature sure to liven up a small coupe with BMW pedigree.
But that dissatisfaction quickly dissipated once I got behind the wheel of the 230i. I am now a full-on convert to the church of its twin-turbo 2.0-liter and will gladly sing its praises from the mountaintop. Check your mailbox for our pamphlets.
The twin-turbo engine develops 255-hp, up seven horses from the 2021 model, and will hustle the 230i from a standstill to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. Respectable figures, sure, but they do not include the necessary context drivers experience from behind the wheel.
This two-liter is like an excitable puppy that will simultaneously try to nibble your hand, run around ceaselessly in circles and attach itself to your leg and thrust away. It’s energy and pep are absolutely endearing.
Though the twin turbo may not have the raw power of the straight six, it serves up plenty of grunt. Its 295-foot-pounds of torque is at its peak from 1,550 rpm all the way to 4,400 to provide serious passing power and the necessary umph to maximize the 2-Series’ optional M-tuned suspension.
The engine feels completely effortless in its delivery of power to the rear wheels. Even while thrashing the 230i for every horse under the hood and every bit of torque, the twin turbo dishes out its intensity with the efficiency and ease of Max Fried striking out a Little Leaguer.
The 230i powerplant’s eagerness to build speed, coupled with a quiet cabin, will have drivers reminding themselves to continually check the available head-up display. Otherwise, you might find yourself doing 90 mph on some open highway while being convinced you are doing no more than 70. At least that’s what happened to me. On several occasions.
A great engine can only be as great the transmission its bolted to, and thankfully, the 230i’s eight-speed automatic is another feather in its powertrain cap.
While it is easy to bemoan a manual transmission no longer being offered in the 2-Series, the 230i’s automatic serves up rapid gear changes at speed and is so seamless around town drivers will wonder if BMW has perfected a single-gear transmission. No matter the driving situation, the paddle shifters are essentially steering wheel ornaments, because at no point did I feel the need switch the cogs myself.
The reworked twin-turbo engine is one of several updates to the 230i for 2022. The coupe is several inches longer and wider, the wheelbase has been stretched two inches and it rides an inch lower. There have also been styling updates, including to the kidney grille, which features air flaps that operate electrically to increase cooling when needed. Most of the styling updates have given the 230i more of an aggressive appearance. Though its snub-butt rear end can look a bit awkward at angles, the profile is fantastic, and the front does without the 4-Series’ massive, polarizing grille.
Those who want to push the 230i, and with its engine that will be everyone, should consider the optional M Sport Package ($3,250). The suite features a sport-tuned suspension, Variable Sport steering and a rear spoiler along with Shadowline exterior trim, swollen front intakes and 18- or 19-inch wheel options.
I can’t speak to the 230i’s agility without this options package, but with it installed the Beamer has outstanding athleticism, grip and poise. Steering, while quick a bit faux-heavy, is responsive and provides considerable feedback. The brake pedal modulates with a natural feel, and the four-piston front fixed calipers and single-piston rear floating calipers build confidence with their notable stopping power.
In short, the 230i is just an all-around blast to drive.
Its cabin goes against the grain of “entry level” with upscale materials and a modern, attractive appearance. Creature comforts like synthetic leather seating, multi-zone climate control and a 10-speaker audio system are standard while a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a moonroof, ambient interior lighting and other features are available.
And the iDrive rotary control system is still my favorite way to operate an infotainment platform.
So, the reworked 230i is an absolute gem, right? To quote Lee Corso, “Not so fast, my friend.”
In many vital ways, the 230i shines. It has a fantastic powertrain, extensive corner-carving capability and serves up the luxury experience expected of a BMW.
But despite its overall growth for 2022, the 230i’s rear seat and trunk have been reduced in size. The rear seats, though they can accommodate smaller kids, are effectively leather-wrapped parcel shelves.
Ride quality can also be harsh. The suspension will soak up minor road imperfections, but the energy from small potholes or bumps seems to be directly transferred to passenger’s backsides. There is no doubt this is not helped by the 230i riding solely on run-flat tires.
The auto start/stop feature is also obtrusive and jolty, often kicking in before the Beemer has come to a complete stop. That’s fine when coming to a red light but annoying in crawling traffic.
Still, it is far easier to deal with these downsides when viewing the 230i’s overall positive qualities, of which it has plenty.
A small luxury coupe should have gusto, verve and notable appointments, and the Beamer excels in those categories. Obviously so, because it takes a fine performance to make an enthusiast forget there’s an even sportier and faster version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.