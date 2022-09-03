We herald sportscars and supercars for their power and performance. We celebrate light- and heavy-duty trucks for the capabilities. We champion EVs for their role in transporting us to a cleaner tomorrow. We applaud off-road specialty offerings for their ability to tame the unchartered paths.

And yet, we castigate minivans.

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle Hybrid features the most luxurious interior in its class and remains the first and only plug-in hybrid in the segment, achieving more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of more than 30 m...
The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle model offers the most luxurious interior in its class, with Caramel Nappa leather seats featuring quilted seat side bolsters and perforated seat inserts and seat backs on all three rows.
The class-exclusive Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system with two 10.1-inch seatback touchscreens features 13 games for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica, such as chess, Concentration, Chrysler Says and backgammon to keep both adult and child passen...
The top-of-the-line 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle model features an integrated Ultra console with pullout storage that reaches into the second row.
The FamCAM interior camera for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica allows the driver to keep close tabs on action happening in the back with segment-exclusive features, including a clear view of rear-facing child seat occupants, a split-view display and a unique...

Joe Parker is a lifelong north Georgia resident and a graduate of Georgia State University. Parker has served as an automotive journalist since 2018 and is the previous editor of the Milton Herald.

