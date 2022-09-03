We herald sportscars and supercars for their power and performance. We celebrate light- and heavy-duty trucks for the capabilities. We champion EVs for their role in transporting us to a cleaner tomorrow. We applaud off-road specialty offerings for their ability to tame the unchartered paths.
And yet, we castigate minivans.
Many joke that the quickest way to figure out someone has given up on life is if they have a van parked in the driveway. Even minivan owners are in on the loathing, with many cruising around town adorned with an “I used to be cool” sticker.
Frankly, I find the criticisms to be misguided. Minivans aren’t thrilling to drive or look at, but there’s a good chance neither is the car in your garage.
After all, when was the last time you knew anyone to thrash their budget-friendly SUV through sweeping corners? How many times have you been stopped dead in your tracks and ogled at the beauty of a modern crew cab truck? Has there ever been a time an off-road toy could truly cut the mustard on the commute? I’ve tested a heap, and I can say, unequivocally, no.
Minivans are meant for hauling a helping of people and their stuff, and doing so comfortably, efficiently and with amenities that help the cause.
And in that regard, none do it better than the Chrysler Pacifica.
It will accommodate seven passengers with standard mid-row captain’s chairs and a bench third row, and all seating spots are spacious enough for adults. For the approximate 1,504 things that must accommodate a child on any road trip, the Pacifica has a bevy of storage space. Small children could seemingly get lost in its cavernous cabin with deep door pockets and storage areas in the center stack, under the center stack, under the dash and a slid-out tray from the center console area.
Despite a third row, the Chrysler still offers a sizeable 32.3-cubic feet of storage space, and a significant portion is built into the floorboard to accommodate taller items. That cavity also serves as the resting place for the rear seats with Stow ‘N Go seating, allowing for the quick folding of the rear row to create a flush floorboard with a massive 87.5-cubic feet of cargo space behind the second-row seats.
While the hybrid doesn’t offer Stow ‘N Go seating for the middle seats due to the battery back, the captain’s chairs are fully removable, if needed.
There are even little bits of clever engineering that underscore the Pacifica’s focus on family. For instance, the buttons to close the power sliding rear doors and liftgate are at a kid-friendly height. A rotary dial replaces a typical gear lever, making more room for storage. There is an available “FamCam” in the rear that can display a video feed of what the kiddos are doing in the back onto the central display, allowing parents to keep their eyes forward even if little Braxton is pulling little Ryleigh’s hair in the rear seats.
For the connectivity required by modern families, or for passengers who want to watch Modern Family, there are two 12V DC power outlets and USB ports throughout with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa connectivity.
The Uconnect Theater Family Group ($3,895) is available on Touring L ($3,895) and Limited ($2,395) trims with plenty of ways to keep kids entertained on road trips and amenities for parents. It includes dual seatback video screens with built-in Amazon Fire TV alongside remotes, USB seatback USB/HDMI/headphone ports and a 13-speaker Alpine audio system. The package also includes hand-free power liftgate and power sliding rear doors (standard on Limited and Pinnacle trims), a front seat “auto return” feature, navigation and other amenities.
Upscale adornments add to the cabin’s excellence. All hybrid models come with leather upholstery, heated front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate and remote start. Buyers can upgrade to Limited models to receive Nappa leather seats, a 20-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats. The top-of-the-range Pinnacle version included the Uconnect Theater Family Group amenities as standard.
And road trips are eased by a comfortable and quiet ride. In upper trims, the Pacifica breaks into luxury territory with upmarket appointments.
But how does it drive, you may ask, knowing that minivans have had a reputation for being about as exciting to pilot as a bedframe since Chrysler introduced America to the segment in 1984. The answer — just as well as the typical three-row SUV you may be ogling.
The Pacifica Hybrid comes with a 3.6-liter V6 paired with two electric motors for a total output of 260-hp. The setup pairs with one of the market’s better electrically variable transmissions and all-wheel drive.
No, the Pacifica will not ignite the spirit of those who get behind its steering wheel, but there are little complaints given its purpose. It has sensible and acceptable overall power and grunt, and though the steering is numb and the brake pedal feels spongy, it’s not meant to carve corners. And for a family hauler, it certainly fits the bill.
Its hybrid system will also benefit the family budget. The Pacifica Hybrid is rated for a 30 combined mpg, 10 more miles to the gallon than its AWD, non-hybrid stablemate. The Toyota Sienna is also a hybrid and will return 36 combined mpg, but it can’t run solely on electric power. The Pacifica is good for up to 32 miles of electric-only range.
Okay, that’s all well and good, you might say, but it still looks like a minivan. Yes, the Pacifica is not outwardly attractive, and its cabin is more attuned for practicality than style, but I’d argue it doesn’t look bad. It just looks like a modern, more SUV-styled van since the model was reworked ahead of the 2021 model year.
And these niggles are small potatoes when compared to how exceptionally the Pacifica fits its overall purpose.
The Pacifica Hybrid provides outstanding pragmaticism, agreeable and comfortable road manners, a long list of standard features with a focus on family, a wealth of cargo and passenger space, and strong fuel efficiency.
I love muscle cars that double as snarling beasts, sports cars that can carve up the road like a seasoned sushi chef works a salmon fillet and trucks that invoke a masculine urge to move earth from one place to another and the like.
And I love the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, because it just fits its purpose so damn well.
Shake your stigma — it’s absolutely fantastic.
