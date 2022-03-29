Hyundai dubbing its new Santa Cruz a “sport adventure vehicle” rightfully induces such severe eye rolls there is the genuine possibility of inducing ocular system damage, but this isn’t just marketing speak. Simply calling the Santa Cruz a “truck” does somehow miss the mark.
From its bold styling, compliant ride, strong maneuverability, upscale appointments and punchy available powertrain, the Santa Cruz provides genuine truck capability in a package that doesn’t come with the typical trade-offs associated with trucks.
While most of these characteristics are apparent from behind the wheel, you only need to take a glance at the Santa Cruz’s styling to see this is no typical truck. Curves and character lines on the doors? A front fascia that is both eye-catching and more aerodynamic than a brick? An interior not solely focused on utilitarianism?
This is innovative stuff for the truck market.
But where the compact Santa Cruz really separates itself from the truck tedium is from the driver’s seat.
The ride is compliant, dare I say, comfortable. While most trucks feel aloof with empty beds and have a ride bouncy or harsh enough to loosen dental fillings, the Santa Cruz handles the lumps and bumps of the road while transferring little disturbance to passengers.
The steering feels like it’s actually connected to the front wheels, the brake pedal isn’t as spongy as someone with square pants and the available 2.5-liter turbo four engine is punchy and responsive. And its smaller proportions and crossover-like maneuverability means drivers can navigate downtown parking garages with ease.
The interior accommodations also far outpace the generally utilitarian cabins of midsized and compact trucks. My top-of-the-range Limited tester was fitted with a 10.25-inch touchscreen (an 8-inch screen comes in the other three trims), and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, both of which are integrated in the dash to provide exceptional forward visibility. There’s also a BOSE audio system, sunroof, heated/ventilated and leather-trimmed front seats and an overall styling that goes against the grain of limited-frills trucks.
The Santa Cruz feeling different, and better, from the driver’s seat than a typical small truck isn’t too much of a revelation given it shares much of the same underpinnings as Hyundai’s Tucson crossover.
The Santa Cruz and Tucson also share a base engine, a naturally-aspirated four-cylinder offering 191-hp and 181 ft.-lbs. of torque. A turbo 2.5-liter ups the ante in SEL Premium and Limited models with 281-hp and a punchy 311 ft.-lbs. of torque. While I haven’t had a go with the base engine, the boosted powerplant provides plenty of get-up-and-go on the daily trek, enough to allow drivers to look beyond its discernable turbo lag.
The standard engine comes with an eight-speed automatic while the turbo four is bolted to an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic. The dual-clutch setup is mostly smooth and smart, though it really seems to like staying in second gear at low speeds. If that proves bothersome, there are paddle shifters.
Though the Santa Cruz feels more like its crossover cousin from behind the wheel, it still provides genuine truck capability, especially for those who transport nothing more than air in their truck beds 350 days out of the year.
Its four-foot, sheet-molded composite bed can accommodate the cliché “active lifestyle” equipment, like kayaks, bicycles and dirt bikes, that are ubiquitous in prescription drug commercials. The bed can be adjusted for specific needs with cargo D-rings and utility rack punchouts.
Upper models also get a lockable, integrated tonneau cover that curious people will open in parking lots if you forget to lock it. At least that’s what happened to me.
For transporting smaller items, there’s enough cubbyholes and storage spaces to find all new ways to lose your 10mm socket. All models are fitted with a lockable under bed storage compartment, sidewall bed cubbies and a storage bin under the rear seats.
All models are rated to tow 3,500 pounds (with trailer brakes) while the available turbocharged engine can tow up to 5,000 pounds. All models get trailer sway control and an auto-leveling rear suspension.
The Santa Cruz’s approach angle, departure angle and brake-over angle and 8.6-inches of ground clearance can’t compete with the burliest of off-road toys but are sufficient for hitting the path less traveled with standard downhill brake control as needed.
While the Santa Cruz makes a strong debut, there are some drawbacks. Hyundai, which has thankfully stuck with traditional controls for its infotainment and climate systems in other models, has used often frustrating capacitive-touch controls almost exclusively in upper-tier Santa Cruz models.
Though I have yet to test the Santa Cruz with its base engine, I have had a go with the standard 2.5-liter in its Tucson counterpart, and it’s about as sprightly as a 16-year-old German Shephard with hip dysplasia.
At least currently, there is no off-road-tuned Santa Cruz, so those looking who often venture on challenging, unchartered paths will have to look to a larger offering.
The Santa Cruz must also compete for with the new Ford Maverick in the compact truck department. The blue oval offering strongly undercuts the Santa Cruz on price — a top-trim Lariat can be had for about $26,000 — and comes with a standard hybrid engine to save at the pumps. However, the Ford cannot compete with the Santa Cruz’s long list of standard equipment in all trims, especially SEL Premium and Limited, or the Hyundai’s fantastic warranties.
The Santa Cruz doesn’t look like a typical truck, it doesn’t feel like one from behind the wheel, and yet, it provides all the truck most people need without the sacrifices usually associated with truck capability.
“Sport adventure vehicle” is a groaner of a term, but the Santa Cruz is the real deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.