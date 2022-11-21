At least one person is dead and 16 people are injured after a car drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a news conference Monday.

Around 10:45 a.m. numerous 911 calls came in for help at Derby Street Shops, Cruz said. Hingham police and fire personnel responded shortly thereafter to find several people injured at the Apple store, Cruz added.

CNN's Braden Walker contributed to this report