Car drives into a group of Los Angeles-area law enforcement recruits, injuring 25, including 5 critically

An investigator walks past a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, California, on Wednesday, November 16.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

A 22-year-old drove a car into a group of recruits from various law enforcement agencies across the Los Angeles County area Wednesday, injuring 25, including five who are listed in critical condition, authorities said.

Another four recruits suffered moderate injuries, while 16 others sustained minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. The driver also suffered minor injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Sheila Kelliher said. All were taken to local hospitals.