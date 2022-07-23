A special school board meeting in Uvalde, Texas, to consider whether to terminate the employment of the district's police chief will be rescheduled in the "very near future," said school district Superintendent Hal Harrell. The meeting had been previously scheduled for Saturday before it was canceled.

Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo was placed on unpaid administrative leave on June 22, according to the district. Separately, Arredondo resigned his position on the Uvalde City Council in early July, according to a resignation letter he sent to the city.

