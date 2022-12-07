Authorities in Canada believe the remains of two indigenous women who died at the hands of an alleged serial killer are likely in a landfill, but police have decided not to conduct a search at the site, citing hazards and ground conditions.

The victims -- Morgan Beatrice Harris, 39, and Marcedes Myran, 26 -- are two of four indigenous women who police believe were killed by the same man in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The suspect, Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the women's deaths, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

CNN's Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

