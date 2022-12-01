Ann Johnson gave birth in the spring of 1984 in the hospital at Camp Lejeune, the sprawling Marine base on the North Carolina coast. But doctors did not bring baby Jacquetta straight to her mom. "I guess they were trying to prepare me for what she looked like," Johnson told CNN.

Johnson was 18 and seemingly healthy, married to her high school sweetheart. But Jacquetta was born with severe abnormalities -- a small right eye that didn't open, a contracted right hand and such a severe cleft palate that she could not breathe on her own, Johnson recalled recently from her home in Raleigh.

