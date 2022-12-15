The Cambridge Dictionary recently updated its entries for "man" and "woman" to include transgender people -- the latest dictionary to broaden its lexicon to reflect evolving language around gender.

A spokesperson for the Cambridge Dictionary told CNN that the updates went into effect in October. But the move seemed to go largely unnoticed until this week, when the dictionary's expanded definition of "woman" garnered backlash from conservative commentators on social media and was subsequently covered by right-leaning media outlets.