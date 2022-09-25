Wildfire activity in California has been notably low this year, experts tell CNN, particularly compared to 2020 and 2021 when devastating wildfires erupted across the state and burned millions of acres by the time summer ended.

California has had several severe fires this year, including the Mosquito Fire, which continues to burn east of Sacramento.

