As thousands of residents were forced to flee a booming wildfire outside California's Yosemite National Park over the weekend, some learned their homes had completely collapsed into ash and debris.

Since the Oak Fire began Friday in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, it has exploded in size to more than 15,600 acres, destroying at least 10 structures and damaging five others, state fire officials said. More than 3,200 structures are threatened by the flames, which remain zero percent contained, though authorities said they are making headway.

CNN's Chris Boyette, Sara Smart and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.