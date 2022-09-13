Burning intensely and choking the air with smoke, California's raging Mosquito Fire has destroyed 25 homes and continues its unrelenting spread through dry forests in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The blaze -- the largest currently burning in California -- began amid extreme heat September 6 and grew quickly, torching 48,700 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties as of Monday evening. It was only about 16% contained, according to Cal Fire.

CNN's Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

