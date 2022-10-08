A community in central California is grappling with the grief of losing an 8-month old baby, her parents and her uncle, who were kidnapped and killed earlier this week allegedly by a former employee of their family-owned business.

Residents attended vigils held this week in downtown Merced for baby Aroohi Dheri, parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and the child's uncle, Amandeep Singh.

