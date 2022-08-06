California's McKinney Fire has destroyed nearly 90 houses and is only 30% contained a week after breaking out in the Klamath National Forest, with hot and dry conditions expected to continue through the weekend.

The blaze, the largest wildfire in California so far this year, erupted on July 29 in the forest near the California-Oregon border and grew rapidly, fueled by winds from thunderstorms.

