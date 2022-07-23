A wildfire raging for a second day Saturday in central California's Mariposa County outside Yosemite National Park has burned more than 9,500 acres and forced evacuations of rural communities, fire officials said. The fire still has 0% containment as of Saturday evening.

The fire began Friday in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada near the small community of Midpines, roughly a 9-mile drive northeast of the county seat, the town of Mariposa, state fire officials said.

CNN's TIna Burnside contributed to this report.

