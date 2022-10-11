A Fresno County, California, woman last seen more than two months ago was found dead inside her crashed car at the bottom of a cliff in the Sierra Nevada foothills, officials said.

Jolissa Fuentes, 22, was at a family gathering on August 6 when she drove home in the overnight hours to get some belongings, police said at the time. Her family reported her missing the next night, and police later said they were treating it as a criminal matter.