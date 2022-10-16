California Gov. Gavin Newsom blocked the parole of Patricia Krenwinkel, a former Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer in a notorious 1969 killing spree, saying "she currently poses an unreasonable risk of danger to public safety."

A parole board had in May recommended for the first time that Krenwinkel be released. She had been denied parole 14 times since her conviction.

CNN's Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.