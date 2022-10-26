A doctor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate at a detention facility in Southern California in November 2019, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office.

Elisa Serna, 24, was an inmate at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee when on November 10, 2019, she said she was dizzy and nauseous and was moved to the medical observation unit, the district attorney's office said in a news release at the time. The next day Serna fell while a nurse was in her cell to take her vital signs and later died, authorities said.

