Mark Zuckerberg considered disclosing in 2017 that Facebook was investigating "organizations like Cambridge Analytica" alongside Russian foreign intelligence actors as part of an election security assessment before ultimately removing the reference at his advisers' suggestion, according to a 2019 deposition conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and reviewed by CNN.

The omitted reference provides insight into Zuckerberg's thinking on Cambridge Analytica in the critical months before press reports would reveal that the data analysis firm affiliated with Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign had improperly gained access to tens of millions of Facebook users' personal information. The data leak prompted a global outcry that led to hearings, an apology tour from Zuckerberg and Facebook's $5 billion privacy settlement with the US government.

