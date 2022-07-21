YouTube will start removing misinformation related to abortion on its platform.

 Adobe Stock

YouTube on Thursday said it will no longer allow misinformation related to abortion on its platform, including false claims about the safety of the procedure and potentially unsafe instructions about how to self-induce an abortion.

The video-sharing service added abortion-related content to its medical misinformation policies, which also prohibit false claims about Covid-19 and vaccines. The policy change takes effect Thursday.

