You know the economy is hurting families when they stop buying baby clothes

You know the economy is hurting families when they stop buying baby clothes. A customer here shops for children's clothes at a Gap store in San Francisco, on February 28, 2013.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Customers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in one specific category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation's pinch.

In tough times, parents typically skimp on themselves and focus on meeting the needs of their growing children. But Gap and Old Navy said Thursday they're now seeing less spending on babies' and kids' items.