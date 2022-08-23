Yelp to begin prominently labeling crisis pregnancy centers to avoid confusion

Yelp said it is introducing a new label to more clearly identify crisis pregnancy centers, which do not perform abortions and typically attempt to persuade people from terminating pregnancies, in the latest example of tech companies adapting their policies in the wake of the demise of Roe v. Wade.

 fizkes/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Yelp on Tuesday said it is introducing a new label to more clearly identify crisis pregnancy centers, which do not perform abortions and typically attempt to persuade people from terminating pregnancies, in the latest example of tech companies adapting their policies in the wake of the demise of Roe v. Wade.

Now, if a person comes across a crisis pregnancy center when browsing Yelp's business pages, they will see a notice that prominently identifies it as such and notes it may "provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite," according to a blog post from Noorie Malik, the company's VP of user operations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.