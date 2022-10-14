World's largest academic endowment lost money for the first time since 2016

Harvard University's endowment lost $2.3 billion in fiscal 2022, blaming the loss on both the global market downturn as well as the university's commitment to climate goals. An aerial view of Harvard Hall in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is seen here in 2020.

 Blake Nissen/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

This is the fund's first negative return since 2016, according to the University's Annual Financial Report, published on Thursday. The endowment — comprised of more than 14,000 individual funds invested as a single entity — is managed by a university-owned investment firm called the Harvard Management Company, or HMC.