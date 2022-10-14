Apple workers in Oklahoma City have voted to form the second-ever labor union at one of the company's US stores, in the latest sign that organizing efforts are gaining traction inside and outside the tech and retail industries.

In a preliminary tally by the National Labor Relations Board on Friday evening, 56 workers, or 64% of those casting ballots at the Penn Square Mall Apple store, voted to be represented the Communication Workers of America, and 32 voted against it. Turnout was strong, with 88 of a potential 95 workers participating in the vote.