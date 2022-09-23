Workers at an Home Depot store in Philadelphia have filed to have a vote to be represented by a union.

The store, at 4640 Roosevelt Blvd. in Philadelphia, has about 275 employees, according to the filing by an independent union, Home Depot Workers United, which is seeking the vote. Vincent Quile, the lead organizer of the group, said he was inspired to seek union representation by successful union representation votes at an Amazon distribution center in Staten Island, New York, the first union win at the online retailing giant, and more than 200 successful votes at various Starbucks locations nationwide.

