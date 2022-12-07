Admit it: You've probably either Googled the answer for Wordle, or at the very least searched to play it. Turns out, you're not alone.

Google has revealed that "Wordle" is its most-searched term this year in the United States and globally, signifying that the five-letter guessing game owned by the New York Times still has a grip on us. It beat perhaps more newsier topics, such as "election results" and "Betty White" in the United States, and "Queen Elizabeth" and "Ukraine" globally.