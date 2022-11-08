Why Twitter is rolling out gray 'official' check marks

Twitter, pictured in San Francisco on November 4, says to resolve ambiguity about which accounts on its platform have been identity-verified, the company will introduce a new, gray check mark as part of an “official” label.

 Jeff Chiu/AP

Days after Elon Musk promised to blow up Twitter's account verification process by giving anyone the option to pay for a blue check mark, he appears to have accepted that some prominent users do need to actually be verified after all.

Twitter said Tuesday evening that to resolve ambiguity about which accounts on its platform have been identity-verified — as opposed to those simply paying $8 a month for a blue check mark on their profiles — the company will introduce a new, gray check mark as part of an "official" label.