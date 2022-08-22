Regal Cinemas Will Close All U.S. Theaters On Thursday

Pedestrians pass in front of a Regal Cinemas movie theater in New York, October, 6, 2020.

 Amir Hamja/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The owner of Regal Cinemas confirmed Monday that it was considering filing for bankruptcy but promised "business as usual" at it tries to shore up its finances.

British company Cineworld Group said in a statement that a "voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the United States" was one of the options it was reviewing in an attempt to reduce its debt burden.

