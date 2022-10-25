Why stocks keep rallying even though consumers feel lousy

Stocks rose again October 25, putting the market on track for a third-straight day of gains in what’s turning out to be a very bullish October.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Consumers may be worried about inflation and rising interest rates. But don't tell that to Wall Street.

Stocks rose again Tuesday, putting the market on track for a third-straight day of gains in what's turning out to be a very bullish October. The Dow was up nearly 300 points, or 0.9%. The blue chips have now rallied more than 10% so far this month.

