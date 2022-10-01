Anyone watching the first episode of "Ring Nation" this week would have seen short clips of a man finding out his wife was pregnant with triplets, an uninvited iguana showing up at someone's front door and an unsuspecting teenage boy being chased down by a crane in his driveway.

"Ring Nation," marketed as a modern take on the classic "America's Funniest Home Videos" franchise, quietly premiered on Monday on dozens of cable channels in over 70 US cities. But despite the light subject matter, it may be among the most controversial productions currently on television.

