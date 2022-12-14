Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges

China's Covid surge has sparked panic buying of some medications and even canned peaches. Residents line up at a fever clinic in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, December 13.

 Stringer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.

Authorities said Wednesday they had detected 2,249 symptomatic Covid-19 cases nationally through nucleic acid testing, 20% of which were detected in the capital Beijing. CNN reporting from the city indicates the case count in the Chinese capital could be much higher than recorded.

CNN's Wayne Chang and Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong contributed reporting.

Tags