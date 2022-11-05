One of the reasons for the record $1.6 billion jackpot for the Powerball drawing Saturday night is something you wouldn't expect -- the recent run of steep interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

That's because the size of the advertised $1.6 billion top prize is the amount winners would get, which involves taking 30 equal payments of about $53 million spread out over the next 29 years. Those payments come from an annuity purchased by the lottery sponsors, and the payments factor in an average rate of return