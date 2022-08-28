hypatia-h_ab962f1a98d3428feefe601cf6d18491-h_89224ed627639bc70c61d85767600a05.jpg

When HBO Max launched in 2020, it was designed to be the streaming home for everything Warner Bros., DC and HBO, with plenty of stuff for the kids to watch, too.

 Richard Termine/Sesame Workshop/HBO Max

When HBO Max launched in 2020, it was designed to be the streaming home for everything Warner Bros., DC and HBO, with plenty of stuff for the kids to watch, too. Now, suddenly, HBO Max is starting to look a little different.

The service, which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, has been scrapping TV shows and films left and right as it cuts costs, shifts strategy and prepares to merge next summer with Discovery+, its sister streaming service.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.