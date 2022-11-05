Chances are, you've been there: You head to Trader Joe's to buy caramel popcorn, churro bites and roasted gorgonzola crackers, or to Costco for its Kirkland Signature mini peanut butter cups and take-and-bake pizza.

But when you get to the store, your favorite treats aren't on the shelf. And, to your horror, you learn it they're not coming back.