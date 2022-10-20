Why BMW really decided to make batteries in the US

Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management at BMW, speaks during a press conference at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C., Wednesday, Oct. 19.

 Sean Rayford/AP

BMW recently announced a $1.7 billion investment to help prepare its huge Spartanburg, South Carolina, factory to produce electric cars and SUVs. That sum included $700 million for the construction of a battery manufacturing plant nearby.

Spartanburg is BMW's largest factory anywhere in the world. It employs 11,000 people and produces 40,000 SUVs a year, only 40% of which are sold in North America. The rest are exported to 120 other countries.