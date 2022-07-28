Why Apple can't quit China

Customers line up to enter a new Apple store on May 21 in Wuhan, China. Several cracks have started to appear in an otherwise mutually beneficial relationship between Apple and China.

For close to two decades, Apple and China have been inextricably linked. The world's most populous country not only accounts for the bulk of Apple's device manufacturing but also a significant portion of its sales.

This year, however, several cracks have started to appear in an otherwise mutually beneficial relationship. Much of the turmoil has been driven by China's "zero-Covid" strategy, with strict lockdowns in major parts of the country earlier this year halting production at several factories — including those of Apple's manufacturing partners Foxconn and Pegatron — and disrupting global supply chains.

