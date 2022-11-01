Why America's job market hasn't imploded

Job seeker fills out paperwork during a job fair in Wyandanch, New York, on September 30.

 Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM/Getty Images

Despite a stock-market bounce in October that gave the Dow its biggest monthly gain in more than 45 years, economists are warning that there's a very real danger of recession in the United States. Mortgage rates are at their highest levels since 2002, consumer spending and business investment is falling and the Federal Reserve is fighting persistent inflation with higher interest rates.

But somehow, US labor markets have bucked the trend. The unemployment rate is 3.5%, a five-decade low. Demand for workers is strong. There are currently 1.7 job vacancies for every unemployed American.