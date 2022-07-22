Why a social media app is dragging the market lower

Snapchat posted a quarterly net loss of $422 million, compared to a $152 million loss in the same quarter last year. As recession concerns grow, Snap is finding it hard to convince digital advertisers to come on board.

 DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

An average 347 million people use Snapchat every day. That's a fraction of the nearly 2 billion daily active users on Facebook, its biggest competitor.

But parent company Snap's warning on the economy — coupled with its dismal results — is bringing down the market. Hopefulness about earnings season is giving way to anxiety about what comes next.

