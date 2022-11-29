'White paper' protests: China's top stationery supplier says it's still selling A4 sheets

Protesters hold up a white piece of paper against censorship as they march during a protest against China's strict Covid-19 measures on November 27, in Beijing, China.

 Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The rare protests that spread across China over the weekend often featured demonstrators holding pieces of blank white paper, a phenomenon that has caused problems for the country's top stationery chain.

In a symbolic protest against censorship, young demonstrators held up sheets of white paper — a metaphor for the critical social media posts, news articles, and outspoken online accounts that have been wiped from the internet as thousands of people took to the streets.