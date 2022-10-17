A former executive at Donald Trump's media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post.

According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission against Trump's media venture and has also provided the SEC with a tranche of internal documents. The documents included an email, which Wilkerson also shared with the Post, in which company co-founder Andy Litinsky claims that the former president retaliated against him because he refused to gift shares to the former first lady.

