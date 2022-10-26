A roar of corporate earnings came out this week and last, and the information piling up from the backbone-of-American-buyers companies like Coca-Cola, Mattel, GM, Hilton, American Express offers a fuller picture of what's going on in this country than we've had in the past.

Amid a nearly international consensus that America is headed for, or possibly already in, a recession, earnings of some of the top consumer and lifestyle companies continue to provide more than a smidgen of hope.