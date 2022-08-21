1221480943

Jen Valencia shops for a customer as she supplements her income working for Instacart at Acme Market in April 2020 in Clark, New Jersey. Multi-billion dollar startups looking to go public are starting to become an endangered species on Wall Street.

 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Unicorns, the nickname for multi-billion dollar startups looking to go public, are starting to become an endangered species on Wall Street. (Of course, unicorns are also fictitious beasts. But you catch our drift.)

The market for initial public offerings, as well as for SPACs -- companies debuting through mergers with blank-check special purpose acquisition companies -- often dries up in the summer. But there has been an even more pronounced dearth of IPOs this year due to the volatility in the broader market.

