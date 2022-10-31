Prices of wheat and corn on global commodities markets rose on Monday after Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed some vital grain exports from Ukraine to pass through the Black Sea despite the war.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 6% on Monday to $8.79 a bushel. Corn futures were up 2.64% to $6.98 a bushel. Palm oil futures trading in Malaysia also rose, Reuters reported, on fears over the potential impact on exports of Ukrainian sunflower oil.