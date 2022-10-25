A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 5:21 am
WhatsApp is suffering a serious service outage, preventing some users from sending messages on the platform.
As of 3:34 a.m. ET on Tuesday, there were nearly 70,000 reports of outages on the popular app, according to data from Down Detector, which tracks service disruptions around the world.
The cause of the outage was not immediately clear. WhatsApp is owned by Meta, the global tech giant formerly known as Facebook.
In a statement, a company spokesperson told CNN Business that it was trying to resolve the issue for users.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," the representative said.
— This is a developing story and will be updated.
