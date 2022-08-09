WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online

WhatsApp announced several new privacy updates on August 9, including the ability for users to start checking their messages without other people knowing.

 Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

WhatsApp announced several new privacy updates on Tuesday, including the ability for users to check their messages without other people knowing.

The platform will soon allow people to control who can see when they're online, prevent others from taking screenshots of certain messages, and leave groups without notifying entire channels.

